Former head of defence enterprise put on the wanted list: he violated his obligations when posting bail

A former official of a state-owned defense enterprise suspected of misappropriating public funds with three accomplices was put on the wanted list for violating bail conditions. According to the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, the suspect was granted bail in the amount of UAH 1.8 million during the election of a preventive measure, but he violated his duties, UNN reports .

When choosing a measure of restraint, the head of the company was granted bail in the amount of UAH 1.8 million , but he violated his obligations. As a result, the court approved a motion to transfer the bail amount to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the accused was put on the wanted list," the statement said.

The investigation established that the director of the state-owned enterprise and his accomplices signed a contract for the supply of a power amplification module for military equipment worth UAH 3.9 million.

It is noted that the parties received part of the money from the customer, although they formally fulfilled the terms of the contract. The remaining amount under the contract, which is UAH 2 million, was not transferred from the accounts of the state-owned enterprise.

Criminal proceedings were opened over the misappropriation of public funds by the head of a defense state-owned enterprise and three accomplices.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is carried out by detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine; procedural guidance is provided by prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Operational support - Security Service of Ukraine

