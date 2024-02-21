ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

March 1, 07:32 PM
March 1, 07:52 PM
March 1, 08:39 PM
March 1, 08:57 PM
March 1, 09:14 PM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
March 1, 06:49 PM
March 1, 05:32 PM
March 1, 04:47 PM
March 1, 11:06 AM
March 1, 08:56 AM
The National Security Committee named the challenges Ukraine will face in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31639 views

Ukraine will face challenges from political developments in the United States and Poland, as well as Russia's goal of fully occupying Luhansk and Donetsk regions in 2024.

Among the challenges that Ukraine will face this year are, in particular, political events in the United States, Poland and Russia's desire to fully occupy Luhansk and Donetsk regions. This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavskyi during the roundtable "Two Years of Russia's Full-Scale Aggression. War for Ukraine is a war for Europe", a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

Venislavsky noted that Russia has not abandoned its strategic goals in Ukraine - to change the government, make it loyal to Russia and fully occupy Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

According to him , the Russians are demonstrating that the full occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions is vital for them, especially before the presidential elections.

Therefore, this will be a very significant challenge for Ukraine in 2024. So will political developments in the United States. We are already experiencing the fact that the aid package has not been approved, and Ukraine is not receiving the types of weapons and ammunition that are very much needed on the front line, on the battlefield. The events in Poland, I think, are also puzzles of the same general mosaic that Russia is preparing and implementing. We are aware of this, we understand it... Therefore, in 2024, Ukraine will face significant challenges, but I think we are ready for them, and we will level them with joint efforts

- Venislavsky said.

However, he noted that we should not expect any significant problems.

"Because if you are informed, you are armed. We will do everything together with our security sector, defense, and special services to ensure that the plans that Russia has are not implemented," Venislavsky said.

Addendum

Venislavsky stated that Russia still has enough resources to continue the war against Ukraine. In classified reports of intelligence officials to the national security committee, they confirm that Russia is ready to fight in 2025, possibly in 2026, Venislavsky noted .

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
polandPoland

