Fire Point is scaling up production of Flamingo missiles and FP-1 and FP-2 attack drones, Stielerman says

Ukrainian weapons manufacturer Fire Point is scaling up production of the FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles and FP-1 and FP-2 attack UAVs. In addition, the company is working on the production of the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles. This was reported by Fire Point co-founder and chief designer Denys Shtilerman, UNN writes.

Context

Earlier, a scandal erupted on social media over a wave of manipulations, prompted by a fragment of an old interview with Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh that had been taken out of context and circulated in edited form. The video clip was edited in such a way as to suggest that Terekh had said the company had stopped producing FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missiles. Fire Point CEO denied this information. In fact, the issue was not abandoning the "Flamingo," but rather the absence of plans to create additional cruise missile models.

Details

Denys Shtilerman emphasized that, on the contrary, the company is working to scale up production of the Flamingo, FP-1, and FP-2.

We continue to manufacture them (the "Flamingo" missiles — Ed.). Moreover, I guarantee that we are constantly scaling up production of both FP-5 cruise missiles and FP-1 and FP-2 drones, and are actively working on the production of FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles - the Fire Point co-founder emphasized.

Shtilerman called the wave of manipulation about the cessation of missile production another attack on the company.

For me, it was hugely disappointing to see how some people eagerly spread a distorted statement from Iryna's interview without even checking the original source. In doing so, they help spread Russian narratives. The fact that the enemy is devoting so much effort to information warfare is yet another confirmation of our strength - he emphasized.

Shtilerman noted that Ukraine is now stronger than ever in its history and is fighting against the entire "axis of evil."

Our army and our weapons are the best in the world. Direct proof of this is the incredible achievements on the battlefield and the fact that Ukraine initiated and is leading the project to create the pan-European "Freyja" ballistic shield. We need not to devour one another, but to unite in the fight against Russia, which is waging a genocidal war against Ukraine every day, and direct our forces toward victory. Let us all focus on this - Denys Shtilerman emphasized.

To remind you

Freyja is a Ukrainian-initiated project for a joint European antiballistic system, the first track of the Antiballistic Coalition, which includes 10 countries and more than a dozen leading European defense companies. The system is intended to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

The project is built around the Ukrainian FP-7.x interceptor missile developed by Fire Point, while the other components are supplied by European manufacturers. As reported by UNN, Fire Point Chief Executive and Technical Officer Iryna Terekh said that development had reached the stage of technical integration of the entire ecosystem — radars, a launcher, a data transmission channel, and a command center — while tests are conducted up to twice a week.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine had completed its part of the work on the Freyja antiballistic project, while partner countries continue working on their part in order to proceed to testing the first system as soon as possible.