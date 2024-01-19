ukenru
Fighting fatigue: experts gave six tips

Fighting fatigue: experts gave six tips

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62654 views

Public Health Center gives tips on how to fight fatigue

Excessive physical and mental stress causes fatigue, which can only be combated by rest. The Center for Public Health has given a number of tips on how to cope with this condition, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Public Health Center, performance decreases if we work too often and intensively or are simply emotionally exhausted and do not give ourselves time to rest. So they gave us advice on how to overcome fatigue by adjusting our lifestyle:

1. First and foremost, divide your work and leisure time and prioritize your tasks. If you have a heavy workload, ask your colleagues for help. Don't ignore your lunch break, go for a walk for 20-30 minutes. 

2. Take care of quality sleep. For adults, the sleep duration should be at least 7 hours, for children aged 6-12 years - 9-12 hours, and for 13-8 years - 8-10 hours. Before going to bed, limit the use of gadgets and watching emotionally charged television programs. Ventilate the room before going to bed. 

3. Remember that your performance, mental and physical condition depends on proper and nutritious nutrition. The service "ProZdorovoe" will help you to form your plate correctly, the Public Health Center points out.

4. Regular physical activity should be a part of your life. Any kind of physical activity-walking, running, cycling, or skating-is good for you and will keep you energized. Remember the recommendation for adults to engage in at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity physical activity. Try exercising for 30 minutes 5 days a week.

5. Try to remain optimistic. Negative emotions have a significant impact on health. So build good relationships with your colleagues and family. 

6. Do not forget about self-development. Hobbies or just favorite things will fill your life with joy. It will also help to distract you from hard everyday life. 

"Remember that today there is no special medical treatment for fatigue, you can simply change your daily habits and improve your life step by step," the CPH noted.  

Experts advise that if the state of health has not improved despite efforts, you should seek help from a specialist. The link also provides a list of free psychological hotlines operating in Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

