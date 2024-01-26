Famous writer Boris Akunin is wanted in russia

The russian Interior Ministry has put writer Boris Akunin on the wanted list , who has repeatedly stated that he does not support russia's invasion of Ukraine. This is reported by russian media, UNN reports.

Details

It is known that in December, a criminal case was opened against Akunin under two articles: justification of terrorism (Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code) and public dissemination of "fakes" about the russian army (Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code).

In addition, Rosfinmonitoring put the writer on the list of extremists and terrorists. People on this list are deprived of the opportunity to use banking services, including opening accounts and using money on them.

For reference

Boris Akunin (real name Grigory Chkhartishvili) is the author of the New Detective series of books about the adventures of Erast Fandorin and The History of the russian State. He lives abroad and left russia in 2014.

The man has repeatedly said that he does not support the actions of the russian authorities, including the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recall

British intelligence has stated that the Kremlin is stepping up repression against those who dare to criticize Moscow's actions and the war in Ukraine. In particular, the sentence to former russian FSB agent Igor Gorkin Strelkov is proof of this.