Explosions rang out from Crimea to Rostov and Donetsk; air defense was operating in the area of the "Hvardiiske" airfield

$44.8350.70
ukenru
11:38 PM • 3126 views
Russia has created a new division for the first time in a year and immediately threw it into the fighting for Kostiantynivka
10:55 PM • 8730 views
Does a new plague epidemic threaten the world because of the case in Russia, and how dangerous is the disease today?
09:56 PM • 12817 views
ISW called Putin's claims about the capture of 1,300 sq km of Ukraine "hallucinations," as Russia lost territory
08:56 PM • 15897 views
More than 5,000 detained and hundreds of schools affected by protests: what is happening in France and how it all began
08:16 PM • 17922 views
Shariy, convicted in Ukraine of treason, is being investigated in Spain for possible ties to Russia’s intelligence services
October 3, 05:17 PM • 27215 views
Zelenskyy stated that the FP-9, capable of striking Moscow, should be ready this autumn.
October 3, 10:00 AM • 50470 views
"It does not mean that there is no problem": Marchenko explained where the budget lacks funds following the EU statement
October 3, 08:31 AM • 49830 views
Launch of the FP-7 returns Ukraine to the small group of countries that produce ballistic missiles - NYT
October 3, 04:16 AM • 58612 views
Russia attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge – Klitschko reported a hitVideo
October 3, 04:05 AM • 43406 views
Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.2m/s
85%
760mm
Popular news
Chisinau Airport evacuated for the second time in 24 hours due to a "bomb threat"October 3, 02:39 PM • 9152 views
Ukraine’s long-range “sanctions” have worked in Russia’s Samara and Bryansk regions - ZelenskyyVideoOctober 3, 03:41 PM • 26996 views
Moldova handed Russia a note of protest over drones and missiles in the country's airspaceOctober 3, 05:30 PM • 12014 views
Ben Affleck’s 17-year-old daughter trolled him over his failed relationships; the actor revealed how his children reacted09:05 PM • 13456 views
"People came to say goodbye": Phil Collins spoke about his struggle with alcoholism and his daughter's emotional reaction10:06 PM • 8938 views
Publications
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 88259 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 95799 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 82023 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 104570 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 79877 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Ilham Aliyev
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Spain
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift dramatically cut her hair shorter and showed off a new curly look12:06 AM • 0 views
8-year-old Japanese pop star Runa Hirata died from a complication of the flu five days after a concert11:06 PM • 3886 views
"People came to say goodbye": Phil Collins spoke about his struggle with alcoholism and his daughter's emotional reaction10:06 PM • 8944 views
Ben Affleck’s 17-year-old daughter trolled him over his failed relationships; the actor revealed how his children reacted09:05 PM • 13459 views
Ronaldo sparked a new round of controversy surrounding the Portugal national team with an Instagram "like"VideoOctober 3, 10:47 AM • 37323 views
Actual
The New York Times
Series
Gold
ATACMS
The Guardian

Explosions rang out from Crimea to Rostov and Donetsk; air defense was operating in the area of the "Hvardiiske" airfield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Explosions were heard overnight in Crimea, Donetsk, Yasynuvata, and Rostov. Russian air defense operated for a long time near the "Hvardiiske" airfield.

Explosions rang out from Crimea to Rostov and Donetsk; air defense was operating in the area of the "Hvardiiske" airfield

During the night of October 4, explosions were reported in occupied Crimea, Donetsk, Yasynuvata, and Russia's Rostov. In Crimea, Russian air defense operated for a long time near the "Hvardiiske" military airfield, after which an explosion occurred there, monitoring platform "Crimean Wind" and partisan movement "ATESH" report, UNN writes.

Details

The first reports from Crimea came in at around 23:26. Local residents heard an explosion in Simferopol Raion. After midnight, "Crimean Wind" reported that Russian air defense was operating near the "Hvardiiske" airfield.

At around 01:54, according to the platform's subscribers, an explosion occurred directly in the area of the airfield. Another explosion was heard in Simferopol, and at around 02:44 mobile fire teams opened fire in Yalta.

Explosions were also reported in Donetsk Oblast and Rostov

At around 22:53, "ATESH" reported loud explosions in Russia's Rostov. The movement did not provide details about their causes or possible consequences.

After midnight, a series of powerful explosions was recorded in occupied Yasynuvata. According to "ATESH," mobile fire teams and Russian air defense were actively operating there.

Russia has created a new division for the first time in a year and immediately threw it into the fighting for Kostiantynivka04.10.26, 02:38 • 3136 views

Later, powerful explosions rang out in the Kirovskyi district of occupied Donetsk. Afterward, electricity began to disappear in the city, according to the partisans.

At this time, there is no official information about the targets of the attack, any hits, or the extent of possible damage.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 drones - how many were destroyed02.10.26, 08:16 • 4286 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Yalta
Simferopol
Crimea
Donetsk