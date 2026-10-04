Explosions rang out from Crimea to Rostov and Donetsk; air defense was operating in the area of the "Hvardiiske" airfield

During the night of October 4, explosions were reported in occupied Crimea, Donetsk, Yasynuvata, and Russia's Rostov. In Crimea, Russian air defense operated for a long time near the "Hvardiiske" military airfield, after which an explosion occurred there, monitoring platform "Crimean Wind" and partisan movement "ATESH" report, UNN writes.

Details

The first reports from Crimea came in at around 23:26. Local residents heard an explosion in Simferopol Raion. After midnight, "Crimean Wind" reported that Russian air defense was operating near the "Hvardiiske" airfield.

At around 01:54, according to the platform's subscribers, an explosion occurred directly in the area of the airfield. Another explosion was heard in Simferopol, and at around 02:44 mobile fire teams opened fire in Yalta.

Explosions were also reported in Donetsk Oblast and Rostov

At around 22:53, "ATESH" reported loud explosions in Russia's Rostov. The movement did not provide details about their causes or possible consequences.

After midnight, a series of powerful explosions was recorded in occupied Yasynuvata. According to "ATESH," mobile fire teams and Russian air defense were actively operating there.

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Later, powerful explosions rang out in the Kirovskyi district of occupied Donetsk. Afterward, electricity began to disappear in the city, according to the partisans.

At this time, there is no official information about the targets of the attack, any hits, or the extent of possible damage.

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