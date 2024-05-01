Explosions occurred in Odesa - media

Explosions have been heard in Odesa, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

The head of Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper, urged residents to stay in safe places until the curfew.

"Residents of Odesa and Odesa district, please stay in safe places until the curfew. This is important!" - Kiper said.

An air alert was declared in Odesa and the region.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use in areas where air alert has been declared.