Expert: The Defense Ministry did the right thing and on principle by terminating dubious contracts with Hrynkevych firms

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 57436 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107560 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136444 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135127 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174889 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171101 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280664 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178153 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167151 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148808 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102738 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102470 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104456 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 71269 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 44267 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 57451 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280666 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248631 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233772 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259140 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 31982 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136445 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105861 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105866 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122034 views
Expert: The Defense Ministry did the right thing and on principle by terminating dubious contracts with Hrynkevych firms

Expert: The Defense Ministry did the right thing and on principle by terminating dubious contracts with Hrynkevych firms

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 276460 views

The expert believes that the Ministry of Defense acted correctly and on principle by terminating dubious contracts with the Hrynkevychs' firms

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine took the right and principled position when it decided to terminate all contracts with the companies of the scandalous Hrynkevych family, because they are questionable in terms of corruption, and if these contracts were still in force, it would look strange in the eyes of the public. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Ihor Reiterovych in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

This is a logical and expected reaction, because since there are criminal cases there, the extension of these contracts is questionable from the point of view of, firstly, an impartial view of these cases, and secondly, it looks strange in the eyes of the public

- noted the political scientist.

Details

The next step, according to the political scientist, should be an internal investigation within the Defense Ministry itself.

"If there are accusations of abuse, then at least all contracts should be terminated, and then an internal investigation should be conducted. Because I think that in addition to the people who were involved from the outside, there are probably some questions to the people who signed the papers from the Ministry of Defense.

As far as I know, it was started immediately. And it is clear that these contracts cannot be valid because they are questionable in terms of corruption.

Therefore, it is correct, expected, and generally in line with the principles and standards that public authorities should follow in such situations. There is nothing extraordinary here. It was the right reaction," Reiterovich added.

Optional

The military also supports this step. In particular, according to Myroslav Hai, an officer and deputy chairman of the Armed Forces Reserves Council, this demonstrates the Ministry of Defense's move toward transparency in procurement and the eradication of corruption.

"The Ministry of Defense, as I understand it, is reacting to the scandal that has taken place. They have to react somehow. An investigation is underway to determine whether there were any abuses or not, but, in principle, this is the right reaction. The main thing in these circumstances is whether there are other companies that can quickly replace those supplies so that the Armed Forces can have uninterrupted supplies, etc. This is a logical and normal reaction of the Ministry of Defense to the scandal, to the facts that have come to light. I believe that in a country that is striving for transparency in procurement, for fighting corruption, this is the right reaction," Gai said in a commentary to UNN.

Context

On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. USD 500 thousand was offered for assistance in returning property seized from companies controlled by him during the investigation of criminal proceedings. Ihor Hrynkevych had the status of a suspect in the criminal proceedings on attempted bribery.

Already on December 30, the court imposed on him a preventive measure in the form of detention.

On January 17, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization that caused almost a billion hryvnias in losses to the state budget of Ukraine. The Bureau exposed them on fraudulent purchases of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces.

Three suspects in the Hrynkevych case related to the supply of low-quality military clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine were sent to custody. As an alternative, the court determined the possibility of posting bail in excess of UAH 500 million for each of them.

On January 22, the State Bureau of Investigation in Odesa detained Ihor Hrynkevych's son Roman Hrynkevych. On the same day, the court remanded him in custody with the possibility of posting UAH 500 million bail.

Prior to that, on January 9, the Ministry of Defense decided to terminate contracts with the Hrynkevych family companies. However, on the same day, the Defense Ministry clarified that one contract with the scandalous Hrynkevych family had not yet been terminated. It was an agreement for the supply of food to the military for the period from January 1 to April 1.

However, on January 17, the Defense Ministry decided to terminate the contract for the supply of products with the company of entrepreneur Ihor Hrynkevych, Trade Lines Retail. The ministry also filed an application with the State Bureau of Investigation to recognize the Defense Ministry as an injured party in the case against companies affiliated with Hrynkevych.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Politics

