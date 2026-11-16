Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, together with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Alliance’s headquarters — they emphasized the importance of the winter aid package and sufficient stocks of missiles for air defense systems, reports UNN.

The meeting took place ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, where decisions are expected on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities. I emphasized the importance of the Allies considering the winter aid package, including sufficient stocks of missiles for air defense systems. Every missile is valuable: it can save an energy facility, civilian infrastructure, or a city — the head of government said.

Koretskyi emphasized that it is critically important to fully implement all the agreements on defense support for 2026 adopted at the summit in Ankara. PURL, through which more than $9 billion has already been funded, remains NATO’s key mechanism for supplying urgently needed capabilities, including air defense: "Ukraine is counting on its continuation."

I outlined the security challenges facing Ukraine: Russia has changed its tactics and attacks logistics, businesses, and the economy as a whole every day. I clearly identified the country’s financial needs for defense and social expenditures and spoke about work with the European Commission to find funding — the prime minister added.

The head of government expressed gratitude to NATO and the Allies for their many years of support and separately thanked Mark Rutte for his personal involvement and consistent position in support of Ukraine.

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