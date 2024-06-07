European Commission to recommend starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU in June before the Hungarian Presidency - FT

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 67933 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138683 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143795 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237490 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171309 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163398 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147739 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218896 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112934 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205518 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 65382 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109319 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 47950 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105018 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 44439 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237490 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218896 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205518 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231617 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218831 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 3218 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 12478 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105018 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109319 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158222 views
European Commission to recommend starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU in June before the Hungarian Presidency - FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21316 views

The European Commission will recommend starting EU accession talks with Ukraine in June, before Hungary takes over the bloc's presidency.

The European Commission will recommend starting EU accession negotiations with Ukraine in June, before Hungary takes over the bloc's presidency, citing three sources familiar with the matter, the Fianancial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The European Commission will recommend starting EU accession talks with Ukraine this month to demonstrate support for the war - torn country before Budapest takes over the bloc's alternate presidency, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The European Commission, as the newspaper notes, "insists that official negotiations begin with Kiev and Chisinau this month in order to give both countries a positive signal about their desire to join the EU." On Friday, she is expected to announce that "Ukraine now meets previously unfulfilled criteria, including anti-corruption measures, restrictions on political lobbying, asset declaration rules for government officials, and the protection of languages used by national minorities.

Georgia, which passed a law on "foreign agents" contrary to warnings from Brussels, will not get the green light on Friday, when the European Commission shares its estimates with the bloc's 27 ambassadors, the newspaper writes.

The Brussels recommendation requires the unanimity of EU governments, and Hungary is expected to raise objections, referring, in particular, to the question of "Kiev's attitude to the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

Budapest has additional concerns about the rights of other minorities in Ukraine, especially regarding the use of non-Ukrainian languages that go beyond the official terms of the European Commission, a senior EU diplomat said.

Representatives of the Hungarian government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hungary will assume the EU presidency on July 1, which will give it additional leverage over the agenda of meetings that discuss issues related to Ukraine.

Belgium, which currently holds the EU presidency, is reportedly "pushing for unanimity and holding the first round of accession talks on June 25 before passing the baton to Hungary.

Addition

Ukraine applied for EU membership a few weeks after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and received candidate status just a few months later, which was one of the bloc's fastest decisions.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
financial-timesFinancial Times
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
belgiumBelgium
hungaryHungary
budapeshtBudapest
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

