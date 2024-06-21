EU to consider imposing sanctions against Georgia next week due to the law on "foreign agents" - mass media

The European Union will next week consider the possibility of introducing targeted sanctions and visa restrictions against the background of the adoption of the law on "foreign agents"in Georgia. This is reported by Euractiv with reference to an internal document that was included in the x order, reports UNN.

Details

The EU is reportedly considering a number of measures, including sanctions against senior officials, cuts in financial aid and restrictions on visa-free travel, in response to the controversial law on "foreign agents" passed by the Georgian government.

It is expected that on Monday (June 24), EU foreign ministers will discuss a document prepared by the bloc's diplomatic service (EEAS) in response to the adoption of the law "on foreign agents"in May.

Addition

Georgian Dream Secretary General Kakha Kaladze announced the possible seizure of the accounts of those NGOs and media outlets that refuse to obey the law.

The European Union admits that against the background of the law "on foreign agents", which was adopted in Georgia, the EU may review the visa-free regime with Tbilisi.