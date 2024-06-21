$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

EU to consider imposing sanctions against Georgia next week due to the law on "foreign agents" - mass media

Kyiv • UNN

Georgia is facing potential EU sanctions, reduced financial aid and visa restrictions due to a controversial "foreign agents"law.

EU to consider imposing sanctions against Georgia next week due to the law on "foreign agents" - mass media

The European Union will next week consider the possibility of introducing targeted sanctions and visa restrictions against the background of the adoption of the law on "foreign agents"in Georgia.  This is reported by Euractiv with reference to an internal document that was included in the x  order, reports UNN

Details 

The EU is reportedly considering a number of measures, including sanctions against senior officials, cuts in financial aid and restrictions on visa-free travel, in response to the controversial law on "foreign agents" passed by the Georgian government. 

It is expected that on Monday (June 24), EU foreign ministers will discuss a document prepared by the bloc's diplomatic service (EEAS) in response to the adoption of the law "on foreign agents"in May. 

Addition 

Georgian Dream Secretary General Kakha Kaladze announced the possible seizure of the accounts of those NGOs and media outlets that refuse to obey the law. 

The European Union admits that against the background of the law "on foreign agents", which was adopted in Georgia, the EU may review the visa-free regime with Tbilisi.

