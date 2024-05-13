EU responds to Lavrov's threats to "fight" the West on the battlefield

European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano commented on the words of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding Russia's readiness to resolve the issue of Ukraine on the battlefield with the West. According to him, it was Russia that started the war in Ukraine, not the EU, UNN reports with reference to ANSA.

"It is Russia that started this war, it is Russia that wants to end it on the battlefield, not the EU. There should be no war," he said.

According to the EU representative, for the war to end, Putin's word to withdraw his troops is enough.

"The EU is an organization that at its core wants to resolve differences through dialogue," he added.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that if the West wants to "fight for Ukraine" on the battlefield, Russia is ready to do so.