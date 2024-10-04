EU prepares sanctions against Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia - Bloomberg

The European Union is preparing a package of sanctions against Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, Bloomberg writes, citing its sources, UNN reports .

The first package of restrictions will apply to about a dozen individuals and legal entities, including machine-building, metallurgical and aviation companies. According to Bloomberg's sources, the EU intends to approve the sanctions by the time EU leaders gather for a summit in Brussels later this month.

EU restrictions will be the first response to missile shipments, and additional lists are being considered, Bloomberg notes

In addition, the US has announced that it will impose sanctions on Iran for its recent attack on Israel, and wants its allies to do the same.

According to US and European estimates, last month Iran delivered ballistic missiles to Russia. This triggered sanctions from the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Iran also provided Moscow with hundreds of attack drones and other weapons. Tehran denies sending missiles to Russia.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the best way to help Ukraine is to provide appropriate weapons and help shoot down enemy missiles in the skies over Ukraine.