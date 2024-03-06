EU announces concessions for farmers

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

EU announces concessions for farmers

Kyiv • UNN

Next week, the European Commission will present new legislative proposals to reduce the burden on farmers and make existing Green Deal requirements more flexible.

EU announces concessions for farmers

Next week, the European Commission will present new legislative proposals to meet the demands of protesting farmers. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Agriculture from Poland Janusz Wojciechowski, UNN reports with reference to RMF FM. 

Details

"There will be a proposal to significantly reduce the burden on farmers. This will be beneficial for farmers,"  said the European Commissioner. 

As noted,  Wojciechowski will present these decisions tomorrow in the Sejm.

He said that this year the European Commission will not demand penalties from farmers who do not comply with environmental or climate standards. 

In addition, between 2025 and 2027, i.e. by the end of the budget period, changes will be made to ease the existing requirements of the Green Deal. These will be legislative decisions.

"It will be a package of decisions that should relieve farmers of all concerns, not so much about the Green Deal as about its elements included in the Common Agricultural Policy," Wojciechowski said.

Among the concessions will be a complete abandonment of the mandatory fallowing of 4 percent of the land. Also, farmers will be able to continue to leave their land fallow,  and will be additionally rewarded for this. 

As noted, solutions will also be found to mitigate the severity of crop rotation and the obligation to use winter cover, i.e. to keep winter crops or stubble. The new proposal will be more flexible and, for example, each country will be able to choose the period for crop rotation.

Also, it is reported that farms up to 10 hectares will be exempt from inspections for compliance with environmental requirements. Thus, farmers will not be fined for non-compliance. And in Poland, farms of up to 10 hectares account for three quarters of all farms, the report says. 

According to the European Commissioner, he will also propose to expand the possibility of providing state aid to farmers. This is the aid authorized by the European Commission in connection with the war in Ukraine. To date, farmers have received 4 billion euros of such support. 

Recall 

A number of EU countries have been gripped by farmers' protests. They are protesting against environmental regulations, subsidy cuts, and bureaucracy.

News of the World
Janusz Wojciechowski
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine
Poland
