eRestoration program: more than 54 thousand applications for restoration of damaged housing approved

More than 100,000 applications for compensation for destroyed housing have been processed, and more than 54,000 applications have been approved. Summarizing the year of the eRestoration program, Olena Shulyak, MP, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, said during a single marathon, UNN correspondent reports.

The program was launched a year ago in Irpin, Kyiv region, where the first payments were made. Currently, more than 10 thousand applications for compensation have been processed. More than 54,000 applications have been approved for damaged housing. 13,000 applications have been filed for destroyed housing, and more than 6,000 certificates have been issued - She said.

She added that new stages of the program are expected. In particular, there is a demand from people who have destroyed housing in the temporarily occupied territories - Melitopol, Bakhmut, Mariupol and other cities.

Tens of thousands of families are waiting for such a program to start - Shulyak emphasized.

She also said that the Verkhovna Rada has developed mechanisms to expand the program to include people who have spent their own money to restore their homes damaged during the war. However, this decision has not yet been finalized.

As of April, more than 2,000 Ukrainians have received new apartments and houses under the e-Restoration program, with the most frequent purchases in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Chernihiv regions.

eRecovery: UAH 4 billion has already been paid to repair damaged housing