Enemy UAV group changes course towards Kirovohrad region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force reported that a group of Russian drones changed course and headed toward Kirovohrad region after maneuvering over other regions.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a change in the course of a group of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Reported by UNN
Details
According to the information, the enemy forces performed a maneuver and sent their UAVs in the direction of Kirovohrad region.
