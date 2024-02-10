Enemy UAV group changes course towards Kirovohrad region

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a change in the course of a group of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Reported by UNN

According to the information, the enemy forces performed a maneuver and sent their UAVs in the direction of Kirovohrad region.

