Enemy UAV group changes course towards Kirovohrad region

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114146 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120066 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162312 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163972 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265195 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176430 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166754 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148562 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235812 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 92211 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 74134 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 51653 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 87044 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 46746 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265195 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235812 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221305 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246784 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233104 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114146 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 95759 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 99262 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116479 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117179 views
Enemy UAV group changes course towards Kirovohrad region

Enemy UAV group changes course towards Kirovohrad region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103770 views

Ukraine's Air Force reported that a group of Russian drones changed course and headed toward Kirovohrad region after maneuvering over other regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a change in the course of a group of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Reported by UNN

Details

According to the information, the enemy forces performed a maneuver and sent their UAVs in the direction of Kirovohrad region. 

Increased activity of enemy drones from the occupied Crimea. Threat in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions10.02.24, 21:33 • 41098 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson

