Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Enemy increases intensity of assault operations in Kurakhovsky and Seversky directions - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30774 views

The enemy has increased the intensity of assault operations in the Kurakhovsky and Seversky directions, fierce fighting continues in areas such as Krasnogorovka and Razdolovka, while Ukrainian servicemen cause fire damage and take measures to prevent a breakthrough of the defense.

In addition to the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy is increasing the intensity of assault operations in the Kurakhovsky and Seversky directions. Ukrainian soldiers inflict fire damage on the enemy, take all necessary measures to prevent the breakthrough of our defense. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16.30 30.05.2024, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian terrorists have already carried out five mortar attacks from the territory of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation on the villages of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. So, on the Ukrainian Klyusy beat across the border from the Russian New World, on our Demyanovka – from the area of the village of Khinel (Russia), on Nikolaevka (Ukraine) – from the direction of the Russian Lomakovka. The village of Stepok, Sumy region, was subjected to artillery fire with "exits" near Repyakhovka (Belgorod region of the Russian Federation).,

- the message says.

Details

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas:

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has already dropped 10 guided aerial bombs. In particular, two cabs fired from the area of the city of Korotche, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, hit the Ukrainian settlement of Yurchenkovo.

On Kupyansky direction repelled the attack of the invaders near Sinkovka. A military clash continues near the village of Myasozharovka. The total number of assault operations that the Russians have carried out since the beginning of the day is five. The aggressor launched an airstrike on our positions near Sergeyevka using six unguided missiles.

In the Seversky direction the number of military clashes has increased to ten today. Fierce fighting continues in the areas of Razdolovka and Belogorovka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, a military clash continues near Andreevka. The enemy in this direction tried to break through our defenses a total of eight times. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian terrorists attacked Toretsk with four Kabs, and the village of Druzhba with 10 unguided air missiles.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the number of battles remains the highest in the future. Here the enemy has already made 18 offensive attempts. Five military clashes continue in the area of Novoaleksandrovka. Also, our soldiers continue to fight back against the aggressor near Yevgenyevka and Umansky.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, where the total number of Russian assaults reached 15, the hottest fighting continues near the city of Krasnogorovka. The invaders dropped three Kabas on Karlovka, two on Vodiane, and another such bomb hit Ilinka.

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy attacks Urozhaynoye with the support of Aviation – two Kabs were used in the village.

The General Staff noted that the situation in other areas has not changed significantly.

Recall

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy tried 12 times to improve their tactical positions, and intense fighting continues near the village of Novoaleksandrovka, Donetsk region.

Olga Rozgon

