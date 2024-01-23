Enemy air defense and MLRS installations spotted on a pier in occupied Sevastopol
Kyiv • UNN
In the occupied Sevastopol, enemy air defense and MLRS installations were spotted. In addition, flights of various aircraft were recorded over the occupied Crimea.
Enemy air defense and MLRS installations have been spotted in occupied Sevastopol, UNN reports with reference to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.
"Air defense and MLRS installations are deployed on the Northern Bridge in Sevastopol. The information was promptly transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.
In addition, Tu-154 and An-26 aircraft, as well as Ka-27 helicopter were spotted in the sky over occupied Crimea today.