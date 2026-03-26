Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husband

Legendary British musician Elton John celebrated his birthday. The 79-year-old artist was warmly congratulated by his partner David Furnish. This is reported by UNN with reference to Furnish's Instagram.

On his photoblog, Furnish wrote: "Thank you for all the generous love you give to me and our sons. We absolutely adore you," adding heart emojis and the words "All my love forever."

In response, Elton John could not hold back his emotions and admitted that he felt extremely happy.

I am the happiest person in the world. I love you, our boys, our life. Thank you for everything – summarized the artist.

Let's add

It is known that Elton John and David Furnish have been together for over 30 years — they met in 1993 and officially married in 2014. The couple is raising two sons — Zachary and Elijah, who were born by a surrogate mother.

It is worth noting that in recent years, the musician has appeared on the big stage much less often: in 2023, he completed his farewell tour to spend more time with his family and take care of his health.

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Let us remind you

The National Portrait Gallery in London presented a new family portrait of Elton John with his husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary and Elijah. The photo, taken at their home in Old Windsor, was taken by photographer Catherine Opie.