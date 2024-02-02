Work is underway to restore power in Kryvyi Rih, drone attack caused fire at gas facility in Kharkiv region - Ministry of Energy

There is no electricity shortage in Ukraine. Miners blocked by shelling and blackouts in Kryvyi Rih have been brought to the surface, and work is underway to restore power. Also, a fire broke out at a gas facility in the Kharkiv region due to an enemy drone attack. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Details

"There is no deficit in the Ukrainian power system. A unit and a building of a thermal power plant have been put out of service for short-term repairs. In total, there are two units and three buildings of thermal power plants in reserve, which will be used if necessary. The system is balanced," the statement said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy asks to consume electricity responsibly.

Shelling and blackouts

As a result of the UAV attack on Ukrenergo's substations in Dnipropetrovs'k region, overhead lines were reportedly disconnected. "There is a fire and, accordingly, damage to equipment at substations, large-scale blackouts, in particular, mines," the statement said.

"As of 9:00 a.m., all miners have been brought to the surface. We are inspecting the consequences of the damage and working to restore power supply using backup schemes," the Ministry of Energy said.

"Also, a fire broke out at one of the gas facilities in Kharkiv region due to enemy drone attacks. There were no casualties. The consequences are being investigated," the agency added.

Due to technical reasons, a 35 kV line was disconnected in Chernivtsi region, which resulted in a power outage at the substation supplying household consumers. All subscribers have been reconnected.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant



"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.60 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the statement said.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 2475 MWh. No exports are expected.