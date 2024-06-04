Electricity shortage is slightly greater today than a day earlier - Ukrenergo

The deficit in the energy system in Ukraine today is slightly larger than the day before, and is expected during the day, electricity consumption limits are valid for all regions from 00:00 to 24:00, Ukrenergo reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Today, the deficit in the energy system is slightly greater than yesterday. The reasons are an increase in consumption due to the use of air conditioners, cloud cover, which hinders the operation of solar power plants, as well as a decrease in the volume of electricity imports from European countries - reported in Ukrenergo.

Electricity consumption limits, as indicated, are valid in all regions of Ukraine during the day. If the consumption limits are exceeded, regional power companies apply hourly shutdown schedules for industrial and domestic consumers.

The main reason for the application of restrictive measures, as reported, is the consequences of six enemy missile strikes on Ukrainian power plants.

It is noted that since yesterday, one of the high-voltage overhead lines connecting the Ukrainian energy system with the United energy network of continental Europe has been put into scheduled repair. "This has affected the total volume of electricity imports from Europe - the capacity of the line under repair is distributed among other interstate electricity transmission lines," the company noted.

At the same time, it is noted that "after the Russian attack on June 1, certain network restrictions apply within the country, which affect the available import volumes." And Ukrenergo's repair teams are working to eliminate them.

Bad weather de-energized 68 settlements in 2 regions. for other reasons, 414 localities were de-energized.

Electricity imports, as indicated, occur during the day from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova. With a total volume of 23,953 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,494 MW in individual hours. Export does not occur and is not expected.

