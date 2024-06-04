Restrictions on electricity are in effect during the day, bad weather caused blackouts, power engineers came under fire in east - Ministry of energy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Restrictions on electricity are in effect during the day, bad weather caused blackouts, power engineers came under fire in east - Ministry of energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

Due to bad weather, 68 settlements were de-energized, a team of power engineers came under fire in the Donetsk region, and during the day in Ukraine there are restrictions on the supply of electricity, while significant, but less than the day before, electricity imports are expected.

In Ukraine today electricity supply restrictions are applied during the day, and electricity imports are expected to be significant, but less than the day before. Due to bad weather, 68 settlements in the Donetsk region were de-energized.a team of power engineers came under fire. This was reported on Tuesday in the Ministry of energy, writes UNN.

Generation and consumption

Over the past day, the needs of consumers were covered by their own generation and commercial imports.

Today, restrictions on domestic and industrial consumers are applied throughout the day throughout Ukraine.

Blackouts

In the western region, a high-voltage overhead line was disconnected. During the inspection, a freshly cut tree was found in the girder of the supports. The tree was removed, and the line was put into operation.

In the Odessa region, a high-voltage substation was disconnected for technological reasons, as a result of which local industry and electric transport were de-energized. The reason for the shutdown is being investigated.

In the Mykolaiv region, the overhead line of regional power companies was briefly disconnected, while household consumers were de-energized. Everyone is healed.

Emergency situations

In the Donetsk region, a regional power company brigade came under fire while repairing an overhead line. Fortunately, no one was injured. Power engineers completed the work and left the dangerous place.

In the Lviv region, ventilation equipment stopped at one of the mines due to a voltage drop. There were 43 employees in the mine, who were notified of the situation. Within 1.5 hours, the ventilation equipment was put into operation.

Bad weather

Due to bad weather, 48 settlements in the Lviv region and 20 in the Sumy region were de – energized in the morning.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.21 m. this is enough to meet the needs of the station.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 23,952 MWh. No export is expected.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa

