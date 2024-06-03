Electricity limits apply to all regions, hourly shutdown schedules apply - Ukrenergo

Due to the shortage in the energy system today, June 3, electricity consumption limits are in effect in all regions of Ukraine. If the limits are exceeded, hourly shutdown schedules are applied for industrial and domestic consumers, Ukrenergo said .

As indicated in Ukrenergo, the reason for this is the consequences of six massive missile strikes by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian power plants. Due to significant damage, they cannot produce as much electricity as they did before these attacks began.

Ukrenergo also said that yesterday, as a result of a morning UAV attack, an Energy Infrastructure Facility in the central region was attacked. There were no casualties.

Information about when exactly blackouts can be applied in your region can be found in the consumer's dashboard, on the official websites of regional power companies, as well as on their pages in social networks.

During the day, it is planned to import from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Moldova. With a total volume of 27,178 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,616 MW in individual hours.

export does not occur and is not expected.

Electricity supply restrictions are in effect throughout Ukraine during the day, significant imports are planned - ministry of energy