Electricity consumption remains at the same level, 654 settlements without electricity in the morning - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption remains at the same level and is in line with seasonal indicators. At night, Russian UAVs attacked power facilities in Sumy region. Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 654 settlements were cut off from electricity in the morning. Ukrainians were urged to use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime - from 10:00 to 16:00. This was reported on Wednesday by NPC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

At night, Russian UAVs attacked power facilities in Sumy region. Equipment was damaged, resulting in a significant number of power outages. Emergency repair work began immediately after receiving authorization from the military. Currently, some consumers have already been supplied with power, but the work is still ongoing - Ukrenergo said.

Details

Consumption, as indicated, is maintained at a level consistent with seasonal indicators. Today, October 2, its level, as of 9:30 a.m., was the same as the previous day, Tuesday.

"During the hours of maximum consumption, the power system remains under capacity. Therefore, it is better to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of SPPs - from 10:00 to 16:00," the NPC said.

Import

It will be supplied throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 3,435 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 939 MW in some hours.

Power outages

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 654 settlements are without power supply in full or partially this morning.

In particular, there are new power outages in Donetsk, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kherson, and Odesa regions due to the fighting.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.33 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.