Electricity consumption has increased, some residents in two regions are without power due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 5328 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 15672 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 21889 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 36122 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 56655 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 64906 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 76106 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239433 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356147 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 393788 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
88%
747mm
Popular news

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 77746 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM • 73208 views

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 22660 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 38767 views

The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: four enterprises were affected

06:59 AM • 12713 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356148 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 393788 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 346319 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 437409 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 515159 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 137927 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239411 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 80751 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 75886 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 78981 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Electricity consumption has increased, some residents in two regions are without power due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

Due to bad weather, 32 settlements in two regions are without power. Electricity consumption increased by 7.9% due to cloudy weather, but the system is balanced.

Electricity consumption has increased, some residents in two regions are without power due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased with the beginning of the working week and the deterioration of the weather, the bad weather has completely or partially de-energized 32 settlements in two regions, reported NEC "Ukrenergo". According to the Ministry of Energy, the system is balanced, no planned outages are foreseen, UNN writes.

Consequences of bad weather

Due to unfavorable weather conditions (rain and gusts of wind) - as of the morning, 32 settlements in two regions were completely or partially de-energized.

Oblenergo crews have already started emergency recovery works. They plan to power the disconnected subscribers by the end of the day.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption has increased. Today, May 26, as of 9:30, its level was 7.9% higher than at the same time on the previous working day. The reason is cloudy weather with rain in most regions of Ukraine. This leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general network. 

Yesterday, May 25, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - 4.9% lower than the maximum of the previous Sunday. This was explained by a significant warming throughout Ukraine.

"As of May 26, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen. Electricity consumption for the previous day decreased slightly, compared to the same day in 2024. This is due to the moderate temperature regime," the Ministry of Energy said.

As indicated in NEC, the Ukrainian energy system is now continuing to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Necessary measures are being taken to ensure the stable operation of the energy system after previous attacks on energy infrastructure," the Ministry of Energy said.

The situation in the energy system may change, NEC added.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps to reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy stressed.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.01 m. This is enough to meet the needs of the station," the Ministry of Energy said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyWeather and environment
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Brent
$64.50
Bitcoin
$109,663.50
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,362.06
Ethereum
$2,567.47