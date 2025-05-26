Electricity consumption has increased, some residents in two regions are without power due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased with the beginning of the working week and the deterioration of the weather, the bad weather has completely or partially de-energized 32 settlements in two regions, reported NEC "Ukrenergo". According to the Ministry of Energy, the system is balanced, no planned outages are foreseen, UNN writes.

Consequences of bad weather

Due to unfavorable weather conditions (rain and gusts of wind) - as of the morning, 32 settlements in two regions were completely or partially de-energized.

Oblenergo crews have already started emergency recovery works. They plan to power the disconnected subscribers by the end of the day.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption has increased. Today, May 26, as of 9:30, its level was 7.9% higher than at the same time on the previous working day. The reason is cloudy weather with rain in most regions of Ukraine. This leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general network.

Yesterday, May 25, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - 4.9% lower than the maximum of the previous Sunday. This was explained by a significant warming throughout Ukraine.

"As of May 26, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen. Electricity consumption for the previous day decreased slightly, compared to the same day in 2024. This is due to the moderate temperature regime," the Ministry of Energy said.

As indicated in NEC, the Ukrainian energy system is now continuing to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.



"Necessary measures are being taken to ensure the stable operation of the energy system after previous attacks on energy infrastructure," the Ministry of Energy said.

The situation in the energy system may change, NEC added.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps to reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy stressed.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.01 m. This is enough to meet the needs of the station," the Ministry of Energy said.