Electricity consumption has been decreasing for the third day in a row, powerful equipment should be turned on during the day - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has been decreasing for the third day in a row. Energy companies are urging to shift active consumption to daytime in order to relieve the grid in the evening.

Electricity consumption has been decreasing for the third day in a row, powerful equipment should be turned on during the day - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption has been showing a downward trend for the third consecutive day since the beginning of the week, but there is a need to shift active energy consumption to daytime and not turn on powerful appliances simultaneously between 16:00 and 22:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Electricity consumption has decreased. Today, May 14, as of 9:30, its level was 2% lower than at the same time the previous day. This is due to the establishment of cloudless weather in most regions of Ukraine, which leads to the efficient operation of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in energy consumption from the general grid," the statement reads.

Yesterday, May 13, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum on May 12.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Given the high efficiency of solar power plants, today it is advisable to shift active energy consumption to daylight hours. Use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00. In the period from 16:00 to 22:00 - there is a need for thrifty energy consumption. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time at this time," Ukrenergo emphasized.

And added that the situation in the energy system may change.

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
