ECtHR declares complaints about blocking Russian internet services in Ukraine inadmissible

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled in the case of "Boyarov and Others v. Ukraine," declaring the users' complaints about the blocking of Russian services inadmissible. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Four applicants attempted to challenge the sanctions imposed by the Decree of the President of Ukraine in 2017, which restricted access to the platforms "VKontakte," "Odnoklassniki," Mail.ru, and "Yandex." They argued that this violated their right to freedom of expression and constituted an interference with private life. - the statement reads.

It is noted that the sanctions were introduced to protect national security. Over 870 identified anti-Ukrainian communities with a total audience of about 9.5 million users operated on the platforms, which were used to spread propaganda, collect personal data, and information about the location of Ukrainian military personnel.

The ECHR noted that the restrictions were aimed not at users, but at legal entities — the owners of the platforms, which were used as a tool of information influence. Moreover, the Court emphasized that there are numerous global services on the market that are functionally analogous to the blocked ones, and users had the technical ability to access resources via VPN without the risk of legal liability in Ukraine.

The ECHR effectively recognized that the informational component of a modern conflict is a legally significant circumstance. The state has the right to respond to such threats, including by restricting the operation of digital platforms that can be used as a tool of influence. The inconveniences that users undoubtedly experienced are a consequence, not the goal, of the sanctions. The difference is fundamental from the perspective of conventional law. - said Margarita Sokorenko, the Commissioner for the European Court of Human Rights.

The Ministry of Justice noted that this decision confirms Ukraine's right to protect its information space, ensure national interests, and respond to security threats in the context of hybrid warfare.

The Court also recognized that restricting access to Russian platforms in the context of armed conflict is a proportionate and necessary measure to prevent information threats and protect citizens.

ECtHR found Russia guilty of violating the right to peaceful assembly in occupied Crimea