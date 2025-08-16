Dutch laboratory paid ransom to hackers for patient data: what amount is being discussed

The Dutch laboratory Clinical Diagnostics paid cybercriminals who stole personal data of 485,000 female patients. These women participated in the national cervical cancer screening, reports UNN with reference to NU.nl.

Details

The laboratory is located in the city of Rijswijk, which is in the province of South Holland. The exact amount of ransom paid to the fraudsters is not specified. At the same time, other media report that the hacker group Nova allegedly demanded millions of euros in ransom.

Currently, cybercriminals have published 100 megabytes of stolen data on the global network. It is also reported that the hackers generally have 300 gigabytes of information.

Recall

Microsoft analysts discovered that the Russian cyber-espionage group Turla (Secret Blizzard) is attacking foreign embassies in Moscow using local internet providers. The hackers disguise malware as Kaspersky antivirus.