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During the night, it was loud across Russia: factories burned and explosions rang out — where the strikes hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2736 views

In the Tula region, an attack on the Azot chemical plant and a fire were reported. Explosions were also heard in several other Russian regions, and Moscow’s airports restricted operations.

During the night, it was loud across Russia: factories burned and explosions rang out — where the strikes hit

During the night of October 28, a number of Russian regions came under attack by drones and faced the threat of missile strikes. The Azot chemical plant in Tula region was reportedly hit, a fire broke out near a metallurgical plant in Lipetsk, and explosions were heard in Voronezh and Belgorod regions. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk, Tula region, was attacked, after which a fire broke out on the enterprise's premises.

The plant is part of the EuroChem group and produces ammonia, ammonium nitrate, urea, and methanol. According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the enterprise supplied nitric acid to the Sverdlov Plant in Dzerzhinsk, which specializes in the production of explosives.

Explosions in other regions and flight restrictions in Moscow

In Lipetsk, according to preliminary reports, a fire was recorded in the area of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant. It may have been caused by air defense activity or the fall of an aerial object.

Local residents reported explosions and air defense activity. Unconfirmed information also emerged about possible hits and a fire near the airfield.

In Voronezh, a powerful explosion was reported during the night, while a missile threat was declared twice in the region. The threat of drone attacks was also recorded in Borisoglebsk and Kantemirovsky District.

Explosions were heard in Russia's Lipetsk, and a large-scale fire broke out near a steelworks28.10.26, 01:35 • 13970 views

An air raid alert was declared repeatedly in Belgorod region, while local sources reported an explosion in Belgorod itself.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, Rosaviatsia introduced partial restrictions on the operation of Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports. Aircraft arrivals and departures were carried out only with the approval of the relevant authorities.

Overall, a missile threat was declared during the night in at least seven Russian regions, including Tula, Lipetsk, Voronezh, Tambov, Kaluga, Oryol, and Bryansk regions. The threat of UAV attacks was also recorded in Kursk and Ryazan regions.

Information about the extent of the damage and the consequences of the attacks is being clarified.

In Russia's Tula region, the Azot chemical plant, which supplied raw materials for the production of explosives, was attacked28.10.26, 07:14 • 2938 views

Stepan Haftko

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Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine