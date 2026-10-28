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In Russia's Tula region, the Azot chemical plant, which supplied raw materials for the production of explosives, was attacked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1676 views

After the attack on the Azot plant in Novomoskovsk, a fire broke out. The enterprise supplied nitric acid to an explosives manufacturer.

In Russia's Tula region, the Azot chemical plant, which supplied raw materials for the production of explosives, was attacked

In Russia’s Novomoskovsk, Tula region, an attack on the Azot chemical plant was reported, after which a fire broke out on the company’s premises. The plant is linked to Russia’s defense industry and the supply of raw materials for the production of explosives. This was reported by the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the channel, the facility was attacked, after which a fire broke out on its premises. The scale of the fire and possible damage to production facilities are currently unknown.

There has been no official confirmation of the consequences of the attack so far. No possible casualties have been reported either.

Why the Azot plant is important to Russia’s defense industry

Novomoskovsk Azot is part of the EuroChem group and is one of Russia’s largest producers of nitrogen fertilizers. The facility specializes in the production of ammonia, ammonium nitrate, urea, and methanol.

At the same time, the plant is important not only to the chemical industry but also to the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the facility supplied nitric acid to the Sverdlov plant in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region.

This plant specializes in the production of explosives that may be used for military purposes.

It is currently unknown whether the attack affected the operation of the production lines and the supply of chemical raw materials.

Explosions were heard in Russia's Lipetsk, and a large-scale fire broke out near a steelworks28.10.26, 01:35 • 13373 views

Stepan Haftko

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Explosions
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Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine