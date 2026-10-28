Explosions were heard in Russia's Lipetsk, and a large-scale fire broke out near a steelworks

On the evening of October 27, a missile threat was declared in several regions of Russia. Explosions were heard in Lipetsk, air defenses were active, and a large fire broke out near the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant. This was reported by the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, citing OSINT channels, UNN writes.

Details

According to monitoring resources, Russian Pantsir systems attempted to intercept aerial targets over the city. Local residents posted videos of air-defense operations and reported explosions.

Later, footage emerged showing a large fire and thick smoke in the area of the metallurgical enterprise. According to preliminary information, the fire may have been caused by the fall of an aerial object after the operation of Russian air defenses.

What is known about the metallurgical plant in Lipetsk

The Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant is one of the largest steel producers in Russia and the main enterprise of the NLMK Group.

The plant produces steel and rolled metal products used in machine building, industry, and equipment manufacturing. According to journalistic investigations, the enterprise's products were also supplied to Russian defense plants.

It is currently not known for certain whether the plant's production facilities were damaged. There has been no official confirmation of the cause of the fire or the extent of the possible destruction.

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