Dubai airline bans transportation of pagers after they explode in Lebanon

Dubai's Emirates Airlines has banned passengers from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on its flights after a series of explosions of these devices in Lebanon last month, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

All passengers traveling to/from/through Dubai are prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies in their checked baggage or carry-on luggage. Any prohibited items found will be confiscated by the Dubai Police as part of enhanced security measures, - the airline's website says.

Details

The largest airline in the Middle East also added that flights to Iraq and Iran will be suspended until Tuesday, and flights to Jordan will resume on Sunday.

In addition, flights to Lebanon will be suspended until October 15 due to the escalation of Israeli attacks on Iranian-backed Hezbollah, including strikes near Beirut airport.

Several other airlines have also suspended flights to Beirut and other airports as the situation escalates.

Recall

On September 17, pagers belonging to Hezbollah members exploded in Lebanon and Syria , causing 9 deaths and about 3000 injuries. Hezbollah blames Israel, but there is no official confirmation.

Later, Lebanon's Health Minister reported that the number of people injured in the pager explosions had risen to 4,000, and the death toll to 11. Among the victims are members of Hezbollah and the Iranian ambassador.

After the massive pager bombings in Lebanon , a new series of explosions occurred - Hezbollah radio stations detonated. The explosions took place in the south of the country and in the suburbs of Beirut, one of them near the funerals of the victims of the previous explosions.