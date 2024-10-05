Dubai airline bans transportation of pagers after they explode in Lebanon

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 21441 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 92498 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159894 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134002 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140900 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137973 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178699 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111952 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169949 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104683 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138677 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138294 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 80440 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106406 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108575 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159879 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178690 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169940 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197388 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186446 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138294 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138677 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145302 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136791 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153788 views
Actual
Dubai airline bans transportation of pagers after they explode in Lebanon

Dubai airline bans transportation of pagers after they explode in Lebanon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26993 views

Emirates Airlines banned the transportation of pagers and walkie-talkies after a series of explosions in Lebanon. The airline also suspended flights to Lebanon, Iraq and Iran due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Dubai's Emirates Airlines has banned passengers from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on its flights after a series of explosions of these devices in Lebanon last month, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

All passengers traveling to/from/through Dubai are prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies in their checked baggage or carry-on luggage. Any prohibited items found will be confiscated by the Dubai Police as part of enhanced security measures,

- the airline's website says.

Details

The largest airline in the Middle East also added that flights to Iraq and Iran will be suspended until Tuesday, and flights to Jordan will resume on Sunday.

In addition, flights to Lebanon will be suspended until October 15 due to the escalation of Israeli attacks on Iranian-backed Hezbollah, including strikes near Beirut airport.

Several other airlines have also suspended flights to Beirut and other airports as the situation escalates.

Recall

On September 17, pagers belonging to Hezbollah members exploded in Lebanon and Syria , causing 9 deaths and about 3000 injuries. Hezbollah blames Israel, but there is no official confirmation.

Later, Lebanon's Health Minister reported that the number of people injured in the pager explosions had risen to 4,000, and the death toll to 11. Among the victims are members of Hezbollah and the Iranian ambassador.

After the massive pager bombings in Lebanon , a new series of explosions occurred - Hezbollah radio stations detonated. The explosions took place in the south of the country and in the suburbs of Beirut, one of them near the funerals of the victims of the previous explosions.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
israelIsrael
iraqIraq
lebanonLebanon
jordanJordan
dubaiDubai
syriaSyria
iranIran

Contact us about advertising