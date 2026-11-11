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DTEK explained why the power goes out immediately after being switched on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

High-powered appliances switched on after an outage simultaneously create a sharp load on the grid. DTEK advises turning appliances on gradually.

DTEK explained why the power goes out immediately after being switched on

DTEK explained the reason why the power very often goes out immediately after being restored according to the schedules. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to energy workers, after a prolonged outage, boilers, heaters, inverters and other powerful appliances left connected to the grid automatically start working as soon as the power comes back.

And we also immediately switch on washing machines and electric stoves, plug in charging stations, and this is understandable — we want to get everything done while the power is on

- DTEK noted.

They pointed out that when thousands of powerful appliances operate simultaneously, the load on the grid rises sharply, new outages occur, and the power goes out again or the voltage fluctuates. They advised switching on powerful appliances gradually after the power returns — some after 15 minutes, others later.

"This way, you will help reduce the load on the grid and the risk of new outages," energy workers urged.

Reminder

In Ukraine, outage schedules will be in effect on November 11. According to Ukrenergo, between 1.5 and 4 groups will be switched off.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 8 regions: where there are power outages and where the situation is most difficult10.11.26, 11:54 • 33329 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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