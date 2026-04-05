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Drones attacked Kstovo oil refinery – dozens of explosions and a large-scale fire at one of Russia's largest plants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4430 views

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, drones struck the Lukoil plant, which has a capacity of 17 million tons of oil. Eyewitnesses report 20 explosions and a strong glow.

Drones attacked Kstovo oil refinery – dozens of explosions and a large-scale fire at one of Russia's largest plants

In the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, drones attacked the Kstovo oil refinery; locals report at least 20 explosions and a large fire. Monitoring channels report this, according to UNN.

Details

According to eyewitnesses, on the night of April 5, drones attacked the enterprise in the city of Kstovo. After the strikes, a powerful glow appeared over the plant, and a series of explosions occurred in the area of the refinery. The fire was visible from a considerable distance.

This refers to the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez plant, one of Russia's key oil refining facilities. According to open data, its capacity is up to 17 million tons of oil per year.

The enterprise produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, and petrochemical raw materials. It is one of the largest and oldest refineries in Russia.

There is currently no official information on the extent of the damage or the consequences of the attack. Data is being clarified.

Syrskyi stated that the Russian army's losses have exceeded replenishment for several months in a row04.04.26, 23:59 • 4924 views

Stepan Haftko

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