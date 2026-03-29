Drone spotted near Trump's plane, airport urgently imposed restrictions

A drone was spotted near Donald Trump's presidential plane, Air Force One, in the US. The incident occurred in West Palm Beach on Sunday, March 29. This was reported by Fox News journalist Nick Sorota, writes UNN.

Details

After the drone appeared near the plane, helicopters were scrambled for a search operation.

During the inspection, temporary restrictions on aircraft takeoffs and landings were imposed at the airport. The search for the drone continued in the area where the presidential aircraft was located.

Currently, no official details regarding the origin of the drone or potential threats have been released.

BREAKING: Helicopters dispatched to investigate drone intrusion near Air Force One in West Palm Beach. A ground stop was issued at the airport while helicopters searched the area. - the journalist wrote on the social network X.

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