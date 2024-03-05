"Dragon's teeth" and anti-tank ditches: Latvia approves a plan to strengthen the border with russia and belarus

Today, on March 5, the Latvian government approved a plan to strengthen the military fortification of the eastern border, for which it plans to spend 303 million euros. This was reported by Delfi, UNN .

Details

The plan is part of the creation of the Baltic Defense Line, which will include the establishment of support points for units of the Latvian National Armed Forces (NAF) along the entire border of russia and belarus - defensive positions for soldiers and fortified positions, various barriers, anti-tank ditches, ammunition and mine depots.

It is noted that over the next five years, the defense industry will invest 303 million euros in strengthening the border. The work for which this funding is intended will begin this month.

Estonia, France and Poland call on the European Commission to increase funding for the defense industry

Addendum

The publication noted that the strengthening of the Latvian border will begin with digging up existing roads and creating anti-tank ditches.

In addition, various types of obstacles will be placed : anti-tank ditches will be reinforced with concrete blocks and structures, such as the so-called "dragon's teeth" and anti-tank mines.

At the same time, safe caches for explosives and mines, as well as engineering materials, will be identified and installed in the border area to quickly strengthen defensive positions.

Plans will also be developed to prepare the most important transportation arteries - roads, railways, bridges - to prepare for a quick and effective breakthrough to delay the enemy's possible advance.

Recall

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have agreed to create a joint Baltic defense zone on their eastern borders with russia and belarus to deter and protect against military threats.