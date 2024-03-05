$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 11128 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 30625 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30316 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 183688 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170152 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169847 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 217135 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248330 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154119 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371422 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
"Dragon's teeth" and anti-tank ditches: Latvia approves a plan to strengthen the border with russia and belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 113831 views

The Latvian government has approved a €303 million plan to strengthen fortifications along its eastern border with russia and belarus as part of a joint Baltic defense line.

"Dragon's teeth" and anti-tank ditches: Latvia approves a plan to strengthen the border with russia and belarus

Today, on March 5, the Latvian government approved a plan to strengthen the military fortification of the eastern border, for which it plans to spend 303 million euros. This was reported by Delfi, UNN .

Details

The plan is part of the creation of the Baltic Defense Line, which will include the establishment of support points for units of the Latvian National Armed Forces (NAF) along the entire border of russia and belarus - defensive positions for soldiers and fortified positions, various barriers, anti-tank ditches, ammunition and mine depots.

It is noted that over the next five years, the defense industry will invest 303 million euros in strengthening the border. The work for which this funding is intended will begin this month.

Estonia, France and Poland call on the European Commission to increase funding for the defense industry05.03.24, 19:47 • 25772 views

Addendum

The publication noted that the strengthening of the Latvian border will begin with digging up existing roads and creating anti-tank ditches.

In addition, various types of obstacles will be placed : anti-tank ditches will be reinforced with concrete blocks and structures, such as the so-called "dragon's teeth" and anti-tank mines.

At the same time, safe caches for explosives and mines, as well as engineering materials, will be identified and installed in the border area to quickly strengthen defensive positions.

Plans will also be developed to prepare the most important transportation arteries - roads, railways, bridges - to prepare for a quick and effective breakthrough to delay the enemy's possible advance.

Recall

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have agreed to create a joint Baltic defense zone on their eastern borders with russia and belarus to deter and protect against military threats.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War Politics
