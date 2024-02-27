The former investigator of the Donetsk City Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine took over the case of an Azov Brigade fighter: due to the actions of the "investigator," the Ukrainian defender ended up in a pre-trial detention center, and the captured soldier faces 10 years in prison. In addition, the traitorous investigator initiated "cases", drew up resolutions, arrested Ukrainians who disagreed with the Kremlin's policy and searched their homes.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

A former investigator of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Donetsk region was served with a notice of suspicion of treason in absentia, as he decided to stay in the Russian-occupied city and act in the interests of the so-called republic.

The "junior counselor of justice" initiated criminal cases, carried out the so-called preliminary investigation, detained and interrogated citizens, and issued decisions on the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention. - the prosecutor's office informs.

According to the investigation, the collaborator illegally arrested Ukrainians who disagreed with the Kremlin's policy and searched their homes.

In May 2022, the man accepted a case against a member of the Azov Brigade for "participation in the activities of a terrorist organization".

Due to the actions of the "investigator", the Ukrainian defender, who defended Ukraine's borders, sovereignty and territorial integrity, ended up in a detention center. According to the quasi-republic's null and void legislation, the captured soldier faces 10 years in prison. ," the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

For high treason committed under martial law, the traitor faces 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The suspect is currently on the wanted list.

Recall

A 52-year-old woman from the Kherson region was suspected of collaboration for heading the "Department of Capital Construction" during the Russian occupation and carrying out orders from the occupiers.

Ukraine has sentenced nine former Crimean judges in absentia to 12-15 years in prison for treason after they betrayed their oaths of office and started working in Russian courts after the occupation of Crimea.

The heads of institutions in the occupied regions have been ordered to increase the turnout at the pseudo-presidential elections in Russia, and after the vote, they will check the turnout using video recordings.