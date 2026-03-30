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Dozens of protesters arrested in Los Angeles after anti-Trump rally

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Police arrested 75 people after a protest where demonstrators threw rocks and concrete at law enforcement officers. Two officers were injured and required assistance.

Dozens of protesters arrested in Los Angeles after anti-Trump rally
Photo: AP

In Los Angeles, after the "No Kings" rally, police detained dozens of people and used tear gas. According to official data, 74 people were arrested for refusing to disperse after the end of the action, and another person was detained on suspicion of possessing cold weapons. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Clashes occurred near the federal complex, where some protesters began throwing stones, bottles, and concrete fragments at law enforcement officers.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, at least two officers were injured after being hit by concrete blocks. They required medical attention.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Police also reported that minors were among those detained.

Protests swept the US and beyond

Despite the incidents in Los Angeles, most of the "No Kings" actions passed peacefully. According to the organizers, more than 3,100 protests took place in the US, and the total number of participants could reach millions.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Actions also took place in other countries and were directed against the policies of Donald Trump and the war in Iran.

"No Kings" protests sweep US over Iran war and Trump's policies28.03.26, 23:00 • 7742 views

Stepan Haftko

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