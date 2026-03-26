Dnipro under 'Shahed' attack on March 26 - what's happening in the city

On Thursday, March 26, explosions occurred in Dnipro due to an attack by Russian Shahed drones. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Residents report that two explosions occurred in the city. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported that air defense was working in the city.

At the same time, local Telegram channels report that another group of Russian UAVs is flying towards the city. Residents are asked to go to shelters and not leave until the attack stops.

Recall

On the night of March 26, the Russians launched 153 drones at Ukraine, 130 of which were shot down or suppressed.