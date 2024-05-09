The occupied Crimea refused to launch fireworks on the occasion of Russia's "Victory Day" despite an order from Moscow. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the occupation authorities.

Details

In particular, the head of the occupation administration of Crimea, Aksyonov, said that due to the high level of terrorist threat, fireworks would not be held on the peninsula this year.

Due to the high "yellow" level of terrorist threat in a number of municipalities and facilities of the Republic of Crimea, no fireworks will be held on May 9, 2024, with the involvement of military units of the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of the Republic - Russian media quoted Aksyonov's statement.

In addition, the Russian-controlled head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, also noted that there would be no fireworks in the city.

At the same time, the official Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense published Shoigu's order to hold fireworks on May 9 with the participation of military units of the Russian Armed Forces in a number of cities, including Moscow, Volgograd, St. Petersburg, and in the annexed Sevastopol and Kerch.

Addendum [1

Despite the fact that Moscow did hold this year's "victory parade," many Russian regions have canceled celebrations on the occasion of May 9.

In particular, in the occupied Crimea, the action "Immortal Regiment" was canceled again. The occupiers explained this by "security issues."

Authorities in a number of Russian regions, including Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod, Ryazan, and Pskov, also announced the cancellation of parades and other events for May 9.

Recall

This year there was only one tank at the Victory Day parade in Russia - a T34 from World War II.

The event was also attended by the presidents of five CIS countries - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as the leaders of Cuba, Laos, and Guinea-Bissau.