Despite the order from Moscow: the occupiers in Crimea canceled fireworks on the occasion of May 9

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68586 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104725 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147752 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152018 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248551 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173716 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165046 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148258 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224915 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101765 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 39884 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34591 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52676 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46291 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248551 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224915 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211097 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236898 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223771 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 68586 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46291 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52676 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112540 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113457 views
Despite the order from Moscow: the occupiers in Crimea canceled fireworks on the occasion of May 9

Despite the order from Moscow: the occupiers in Crimea canceled fireworks on the occasion of May 9

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13851 views

The occupation authorities of Crimea refused to hold fireworks on Russia's "Victory Day" despite Moscow's order, citing security concerns.

The occupied Crimea refused to launch fireworks on the occasion of Russia's "Victory  Day" despite an order from Moscow. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the occupation authorities.

 Details 

In particular, the head of the occupation administration of Crimea, Aksyonov, said that due to the high level of terrorist threat, fireworks would not be held on the peninsula this year.

 Due to the high "yellow" level of terrorist threat in a number of municipalities and facilities of the Republic of Crimea, no fireworks will be held on May 9, 2024, with the involvement of military units of the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of the Republic

- Russian media quoted Aksyonov's statement.

In addition, the Russian-controlled head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, also noted that there would be no fireworks in the city.

At the same time, the official Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense published Shoigu's order to hold fireworks on May 9 with the participation of military units of the Russian Armed Forces in a number of cities, including Moscow, Volgograd, St. Petersburg, and in the annexed Sevastopol and Kerch.

Addendum [1

Despite the fact that Moscow did hold this year's "victory parade," many Russian regions have canceled celebrations on the occasion of May 9. 

In particular,  in the occupied Crimea, the action "Immortal Regiment" was canceled again. The occupiers explained this by "security issues." 

Authorities in a number of Russian regions, including Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod, Ryazan, and Pskov, also announced the cancellation of parades and other events for May 9.

Recall

This year there was only one tank at the Victory Day parade in Russia - a T34 from World War II. 

The event was also attended by the presidents of five CIS countries - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as the leaders of Cuba, Laos, and Guinea-Bissau.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
turkmenistanTurkmenistan
kyrgyzstanKyrgyzstan
kerchKerch
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol
kazakhstanKazakhstan

