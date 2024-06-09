Defense Forces hit carriers of S-300 and S-400 complexes on the territory of the Russian Federation with Western weapons – Ministry of Defense

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 13193 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132257 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137657 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227197 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167886 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161835 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146771 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213916 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112806 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200690 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101107 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 45053 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 54163 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101159 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 77897 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227203 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213920 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200693 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226953 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214486 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 77897 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101159 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156128 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154999 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158874 views
Actual
Defense Forces hit carriers of S-300 and S-400 complexes on the territory of the Russian Federation with Western weapons – Ministry of Defense

Defense Forces hit carriers of S-300 and S-400 complexes on the territory of the Russian Federation with Western weapons – Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28943 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces used Western weapons to launch attacks on Russian S-300 and S-400 systems on Russian territory.

On June 1, the Defense Forces of Ukraine confirmed that they carried out a fire defeat of the carriers of the S-300 and S-400 complexes. During the week, s-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles were not used en masse in Kharkiv. This can be considered a consequence of the use of Western weapons against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Dmitry Lazutkin, reports the correspondent UNN.

Partner states have allowed the Defense Forces to use their weapons in certain areas to use terror weapons deployed on the territory of the Russian Federation. On June 1, 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine confirmed that they carried out a fire defeat of the carriers of the S-300 and S-400 complexes. Western-style artillery units were used to destroy and damage Russian equipment

- Lazutkin said.

According to him, permission from Western partners to use ground weapons to destroy military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation is a very serious step forward.

"The Defense Forces have demonstrated that such a combat operation is quite possible. It should be noted that during the week, Russian S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles were not used en masse in Kharkiv. This can be considered a consequence of the use of Western weapons against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, as a response to terror against the civilian population of Kharkiv region," Lazutkin said.

Addition

Earlier it became known that the administration of Joe Biden relaxed its long-standing policy, according to which it banned Ukraine from using American weapons against targets inside Russia. This is reported by The Guardian. In particular, the United States allowed strikes with American weapons, but only in the areas bordering the Kharkiv region. As the press secretary of the president of Ukraine Sergey Nikiforov noted, such a decision of the Biden administration will significantly strengthen Ukraine's ability to resist Russia's attempts to enter the border en masse.

Subsequently, US Secretary of State Anthony Blenken officially announced for the first time that US President Joe Biden granted permission to Ukraine to hit military targets on the territory of Russia with weapons received from the United States.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
hardianThe Guardian
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
s-400-missile-systemS-400 missile system
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising