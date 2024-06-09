Defense Forces hit carriers of S-300 and S-400 complexes on the territory of the Russian Federation with Western weapons – Ministry of Defense

On June 1, the Defense Forces of Ukraine confirmed that they carried out a fire defeat of the carriers of the S-300 and S-400 complexes. During the week, s-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles were not used en masse in Kharkiv. This can be considered a consequence of the use of Western weapons against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Dmitry Lazutkin, reports the correspondent UNN.

Partner states have allowed the Defense Forces to use their weapons in certain areas to use terror weapons deployed on the territory of the Russian Federation. On June 1, 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine confirmed that they carried out a fire defeat of the carriers of the S-300 and S-400 complexes. Western-style artillery units were used to destroy and damage Russian equipment - Lazutkin said.

According to him, permission from Western partners to use ground weapons to destroy military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation is a very serious step forward.

"The Defense Forces have demonstrated that such a combat operation is quite possible. It should be noted that during the week, Russian S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles were not used en masse in Kharkiv. This can be considered a consequence of the use of Western weapons against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, as a response to terror against the civilian population of Kharkiv region," Lazutkin said.

Addition

Earlier it became known that the administration of Joe Biden relaxed its long-standing policy, according to which it banned Ukraine from using American weapons against targets inside Russia. This is reported by The Guardian. In particular, the United States allowed strikes with American weapons, but only in the areas bordering the Kharkiv region. As the press secretary of the president of Ukraine Sergey Nikiforov noted, such a decision of the Biden administration will significantly strengthen Ukraine's ability to resist Russia's attempts to enter the border en masse.

Subsequently, US Secretary of State Anthony Blenken officially announced for the first time that US President Joe Biden granted permission to Ukraine to hit military targets on the territory of Russia with weapons received from the United States.