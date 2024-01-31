Defected to the enemy: former law enforcement officer who corrected russian strikes in Kharkiv region gets life sentence

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 38637 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112191 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118753 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161104 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163189 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263604 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176239 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166709 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148545 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234494 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 84316 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 65174 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 41897 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 77859 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 35396 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263623 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234508 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220036 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245533 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231875 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112209 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 91821 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 95975 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116006 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116758 views
Actual
Defected to the enemy: former law enforcement officer who corrected russian strikes in Kharkiv region gets life sentence

Defected to the enemy: former law enforcement officer who corrected russian strikes in Kharkiv region gets life sentence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20357 views

An FSB agent who handed over military and critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv region to russia was sentenced to life in prison.

An FSB agent who handed over locations of military and critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region to the russians has been sentenced to life in prison. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

SBU counterintelligence officers detained a russian agent in May 2022 when he was crossing a checkpoint near the regional center.

Then three combat grenades and a cell phone he used to communicate with the FSB were seized from his car.

Guided missiles for a massive attack on December 29: russian spotter detained in Dnipro30.01.24, 14:22 • 24676 views

Image

One of the traitor's main tasks was to identify the places of temporary basing of the Armed Forces, the Security Service, the police and the National Guard.

Based on the evidence, the court found the russian agent guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law) and part 1 of Article 263 (possession of ammunition without a legal permit). Based on the SBU and DBR materials, the court sentenced the offender to life imprisonment, the highest form of punishment

- the agency summarized.

Addendum

According to the investigation, the convict is a former operative of a local police unit who was in office at the beginning of the full-scale russian invasion.

Then he was remotely recruited by an FSB officer in the Belgorod region.

The attacker tried to establish the locations of local enterprises engaged in the repair of military equipment of Ukrainian defenders. Using the obtained coordinates, the invaders carried out targeted attacks using long-range artillery and combat aircraft.

After enemy shelling, he went out to the area to record "arrivals".

He spied on combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kirovohrad region: SBU detains enemy informant17.01.24, 10:53 • 19391 view

To collect intelligence, the traitor drove a company car with a special license plate, which allowed him to avoid inspection at checkpoints and covertly photograph important objects.

He passed the information to his brother in russia, who is in direct contact with the FSB.

Recall

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion of high treason to a Kyiv resident who spied on the Defense Forces and wanted to get a job at a defense plant. The offender faces life imprisonment.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising