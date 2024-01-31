Defected to the enemy: former law enforcement officer who corrected russian strikes in Kharkiv region gets life sentence

An FSB agent who handed over locations of military and critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region to the russians has been sentenced to life in prison. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

SBU counterintelligence officers detained a russian agent in May 2022 when he was crossing a checkpoint near the regional center.

Then three combat grenades and a cell phone he used to communicate with the FSB were seized from his car.

Guided missiles for a massive attack on December 29: russian spotter detained in Dnipro

One of the traitor's main tasks was to identify the places of temporary basing of the Armed Forces, the Security Service, the police and the National Guard.

Based on the evidence, the court found the russian agent guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law) and part 1 of Article 263 (possession of ammunition without a legal permit). Based on the SBU and DBR materials, the court sentenced the offender to life imprisonment, the highest form of punishment - the agency summarized.

Addendum

According to the investigation, the convict is a former operative of a local police unit who was in office at the beginning of the full-scale russian invasion.

Then he was remotely recruited by an FSB officer in the Belgorod region.

The attacker tried to establish the locations of local enterprises engaged in the repair of military equipment of Ukrainian defenders. Using the obtained coordinates, the invaders carried out targeted attacks using long-range artillery and combat aircraft.

After enemy shelling, he went out to the area to record "arrivals".

He spied on combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kirovohrad region: SBU detains enemy informant

To collect intelligence, the traitor drove a company car with a special license plate, which allowed him to avoid inspection at checkpoints and covertly photograph important objects.

He passed the information to his brother in russia, who is in direct contact with the FSB.

Recall

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion of high treason to a Kyiv resident who spied on the Defense Forces and wanted to get a job at a defense plant. The offender faces life imprisonment.