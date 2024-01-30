Guided missiles for a massive attack on December 29: russian spotter detained in Dnipro

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers detained a former militant of the LPR terrorist organization who worked for the FSB and adjusted russian strikes on the city. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officials explain that the attacker was tracking the results of the aggressor's missile attacks on military facilities located in the city.

In particular, according to , the occupiers shelled one of the facilities of the regional center during an air attack by the russian federation on December 29, 2023.

To obtain intelligence, the offender walked around the area and covertly took photos and videos of important objects with his own phone camera.

During the search of the detainee's apartment, the SBU found a smartphone and a bank card that he used in his criminal activity.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). The suspect is currently in custody. He faces 15 years in prison - the SBU summarized.

Addendum

Law enforcers also found that the man was trying to identify the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems on the instructions of the russian secret service.

For his work against Ukraine , the defendant received money from the invaders on his bank card. In case of successful completion of all the tasks, the FSB promised its informant to "evacuate" him to the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Luhansk region.

According to the investigation, the detainee is a native of Luhansk region who has a criminal record for participating in illegal armed groups of the so-called "LPR".

Even before the full-scale invasion of russia, he settled in Dnipro, and in August 2023, he began to cooperate with the FSB. He maintained remote communication with the russian secret service through a "liaison".

He turned out to be a militant of the occupation groups of the aggressor country, who is in the temporarily occupied part of the territory in eastern Ukraine.

Recall

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion of treason to a Kyiv resident who spied on units of the Defense Forces and wanted to get a job at a defense plant. The offender faces life imprisonment.