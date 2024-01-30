Guided missiles for a massive attack on December 29: russian spotter detained in Dnipro

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 59844 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115878 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121210 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163329 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164581 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266377 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176595 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166783 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148580 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236776 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 81425 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 59118 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 94991 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 55977 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 36809 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266377 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236776 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222233 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247692 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233936 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115878 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99586 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100402 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116945 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117613 views
Actual
Guided missiles for a massive attack on December 29: russian spotter detained in Dnipro

Guided missiles for a massive attack on December 29: russian spotter detained in Dnipro

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24677 views

In Dnipro, a former LPR militant who cooperated with the russian FSB to launch missile strikes on the city was detained. He provided intelligence that allowed russia to strike the city on December 29.

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers detained a former militant of the LPR terrorist organization who worked for the FSB and adjusted russian strikes on the city. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officials explain that the attacker was tracking the results of the aggressor's missile attacks on military facilities located in the city.

In particular, according to , the occupiers shelled one of the facilities of the regional center during an air attack by the russian federation on December 29, 2023.

To obtain intelligence, the offender walked around the area and covertly took photos and videos of important objects with his own phone camera.

A retired colonel who passed on the location of military facilities to the Wagnerites was sentenced to 15 years in prison09.01.24, 18:36 • 33435 views

During the search of the detainee's apartment, the SBU found a smartphone and a bank card that he used in his criminal activity.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). The suspect is currently in custody. He faces 15 years in prison

- the SBU summarized.

Addendum

Law enforcers also found that the man was trying to identify the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems on the instructions of the russian secret service.

For his work against Ukraine , the defendant received money from the invaders on his bank card. In case of successful completion of all the tasks, the FSB promised its informant to "evacuate" him to the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Luhansk region.

According to the investigation, the detainee is a native of Luhansk region who has a criminal record for participating in illegal armed groups of the so-called "LPR".

Even before the full-scale invasion of russia, he settled in Dnipro, and in August 2023, he began to cooperate with the FSB. He maintained remote communication with the russian secret service through a "liaison".

He turned out to be a militant of the occupation groups of the aggressor country, who is in the temporarily occupied part of the territory in eastern Ukraine.

Recall

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion of treason to a Kyiv resident who spied on units of the Defense Forces and wanted to get a job at a defense plant. The offender faces life imprisonment.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk

Contact us about advertising