Czech government decides to stop issuing residence permits to Russians and Belarusians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25635 views

The Czech government has decided to extend indefinitely its order to suspend the issuance of visas and residence permits to citizens of Russia and Belarus.

Czech government decides to stop issuing residence permits to Russians and Belarusians

The Czech Republic will no longer issue visas and residence permits to Russians and Belarusians because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Czech government has extended the order not to issue visas and residence permits to Russian and Belarusian citizens, UNN reports , citing Denik N.

Context

Shortly after Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine in 2022, the Czech government decided to stop issuing visas to Russian and later Belarusian citizens, except in humanitarian cases. The decree was in effect until March 31, but now the Czech Foreign Ministry has proposed a new government decree without a specific deadline to simplify the process. However, this visa ban may have a few exceptions, as representatives of the Belarusian opposition in exile are calling for the expansion of such opportunities, for example, for students.

Biden calls Putin a "crazy son of a bitch" and criticizes Trump over Navalny22.02.24, 10:33 • 22578 views

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that it is necessary to create conditions for opposition members or students who want nothing to do with the regimes of the Russian Federation and Belarus to study, work and operate on Czech territory.

There are a number of exceptions to the rules, but we will continue to work on this

- Fiala said.

Recall

The Czech Republic summoned the Russian ambassador to explain the circumstances of Alexei Navalny's death in Siberia and the reasons for not releasing his body to his family.

Germany supports Ukraine in suspending Russian and Belarusian athletes  from international competitions.

The UK has agreed on a new visa extension procedure for Ukrainians. According to it, people who were forced to flee their homes due to Russia's invasion almost two years ago will be able to stay in the UK until September 2026.

Burbank calls on Russia to immediately end the war in Ukraine22.02.24, 09:48 • 54066 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Petr Fiala
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Ukraine
