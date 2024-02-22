Czech government decides to stop issuing residence permits to Russians and Belarusians

The Czech Republic will no longer issue visas and residence permits to Russians and Belarusians because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Czech government has extended the order not to issue visas and residence permits to Russian and Belarusian citizens, UNN reports , citing Denik N.

Shortly after Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine in 2022, the Czech government decided to stop issuing visas to Russian and later Belarusian citizens, except in humanitarian cases. The decree was in effect until March 31, but now the Czech Foreign Ministry has proposed a new government decree without a specific deadline to simplify the process. However, this visa ban may have a few exceptions, as representatives of the Belarusian opposition in exile are calling for the expansion of such opportunities, for example, for students.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that it is necessary to create conditions for opposition members or students who want nothing to do with the regimes of the Russian Federation and Belarus to study, work and operate on Czech territory.

There are a number of exceptions to the rules, but we will continue to work on this - Fiala said.

The Czech Republic summoned the Russian ambassador to explain the circumstances of Alexei Navalny's death in Siberia and the reasons for not releasing his body to his family.

