Court confirms confiscation of assets of Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard: what's on the list

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43219 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86365 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114415 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106703 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149659 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120192 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135925 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133997 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127708 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 42626 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33340 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119375 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46680 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37271 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114413 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119375 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149658 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193040 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193389 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123640 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125786 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155510 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135955 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143397 views
Actual
Court confirms confiscation of assets of Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard: what's on the list

Court confirms confiscation of assets of Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard: what's on the list

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24588 views

The Court of Appeal has upheld the confiscation of the assets of Vyacheslav Zanevsky, a Russian military officer and former head of Yanukovych's security detail. The confiscated property includes a company, land plots, apartments, weapons and cash.

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the decision to confiscate the assets of Vyacheslav Zanevsky, a Russian officer and former head of Yanukovych's security. UNN reports this with reference to the court and the Ministry of Justice.

The confiscation of the assets of Vyacheslav Zanevsky, a Russian officer and former head of Yanukovych's security, remains in effect. The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the decision of February 5, 2025, on the claim of the Ministry of Justice

- the statement reads.

Thus, the decision to recover the assets belonging to the defendant to the state came into force and is not subject to appeal in cassation. To wit:

  • 100% of the authorized capital of AMSTEL-SKI LLC in the amount of UAH 20 million;
    • 11 land plots with a total area of 1,7311 hectares located in Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;
      • an apartment with a total area of 212.2 and two parking spaces in the capital;
        • Mercedes-Benz GL 550 vehicle;
          • five pistols;
            • five hunting rifled carbines;
              • five intellectual property rights to the artistic and graphic representation of the AmstelSki and De Molen trademarks;
                • cash in the amount of UAH 150,000, which was seized during a search on February 23, 2023;
                  • funds accounted for in bank accounts totaling UAH 47,995.5 and USD 2,584.95.

                    Also, assets in respect of which the defendant may directly or indirectly perform actions identical in content to the exercise of the right of disposal, namely an apartment with a total area of 63.7 square meters, two packing places and a land plot on the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula, were recovered for the state. 

                    The Ministry of Justice emphasizes that Zanevsky assisted Russia in searching for Ukrainians - soldiers of the Armed Forces, ATO participants, patriots - in the occupied territories. The court decision is not being appealed. 

                    Addendum

                    In 2025, the court granted the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Vyacheslav Zanevsky, a former bodyguard of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, and seized his assets for the benefit of the state.

                    Anna Murashko

                    Anna Murashko

                    PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
                    ukraineUkraine

                    Contact us about advertising

                    Court confirms confiscation of assets of Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard: what's on the list | УНН