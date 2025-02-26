Court confirms confiscation of assets of Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard: what's on the list

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the decision to confiscate the assets of Vyacheslav Zanevsky, a Russian officer and former head of Yanukovych's security. UNN reports this with reference to the court and the Ministry of Justice.

The confiscation of the assets of Vyacheslav Zanevsky, a Russian officer and former head of Yanukovych's security, remains in effect. The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the decision of February 5, 2025, on the claim of the Ministry of Justice - the statement reads.

Thus, the decision to recover the assets belonging to the defendant to the state came into force and is not subject to appeal in cassation. To wit:

100% of the authorized capital of AMSTEL-SKI LLC in the amount of UAH 20 million;

11 land plots with a total area of 1,7311 hectares located in Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

an apartment with a total area of 212.2 and two parking spaces in the capital;

Mercedes-Benz GL 550 vehicle;

five pistols;

five hunting rifled carbines;

five intellectual property rights to the artistic and graphic representation of the AmstelSki and De Molen trademarks;

cash in the amount of UAH 150,000, which was seized during a search on February 23, 2023;

funds accounted for in bank accounts totaling UAH 47,995.5 and USD 2,584.95.

Also, assets in respect of which the defendant may directly or indirectly perform actions identical in content to the exercise of the right of disposal, namely an apartment with a total area of 63.7 square meters, two packing places and a land plot on the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula, were recovered for the state.

The Ministry of Justice emphasizes that Zanevsky assisted Russia in searching for Ukrainians - soldiers of the Armed Forces, ATO participants, patriots - in the occupied territories. The court decision is not being appealed.

Addendum

In 2025, the court granted the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Vyacheslav Zanevsky, a former bodyguard of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, and seized his assets for the benefit of the state.