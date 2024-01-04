ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Consequences of the enemy's attack on the capital on December 29: the death toll has risen again

Consequences of the enemy's attack on the capital on December 29: the death toll has risen again

Kyiv  •  UNN

 133728 views

There are already 32 dead in Kyiv as a result of the terrorist attack on December 29, and 30 more wounded.

The number of people killed in the attack on Kyiv by the enemy on December 29 has risen to 32. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv City Military Administration.  

"Criminal investigators of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs found two more victims during the examination.

As of 07:00 on January 4, 2014, based on the investigation, the total number of people killed by the enemy missile attack on 29.13.24 is 32, 30 people were injured," said the head of the KMMA Serhiy Popko.

Recall

During the massive attack on December 29, warehouses where people were staying at the time were destroyed. The debris is still being cleared.

AddendumAddendum

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission has recorded 90 cases of civilian deaths in Ukraine, including two children, and 421 injured civilians in 12 regions since the start of the wave of Russian attacks on December 29.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarKyiv

