Classes in August and working days every Saturday: The Ministry of Education has provided recommendations on the schedule of students for the new academic year

Amid the difficult situation with energy infrastructure in Ukraine, the Ministry of Education and Science has provided new recommendations for preparing for the new academic year for higher education institutions and vocational schools. UNN writes about this, citing a statement of the Ministry of Education and Science.

The ministry explains that it seeks to ensure that educational institutions are prepared for the new autumn-winter period and heating season, taking into account alternative energy sources.

They also say that the flexible schedule of the educational process should be adapted to the economical use of energy resources.

That is why, in preparation for the new 2024/2025 academic year, the Ministry of Education and Science is calling for a number of important recommendations. In particular, higher education and professional pre-higher education institutions are recommended to:

If possible, start the 2024/2025 academic year in the first half of August 2024. This applies to educational programs of all levels and all applicants, except for first-year students.

Use Saturdays as working days in the warmer months of the year.

From mid-November 2024 to mid-March 2025, plan to hold an examination session, practical training, coursework and qualification papers, and extended vacations, and, if necessary, continue classes in a remote format.

If necessary, to extend the educational process in the 2024/2025 academic year until the end of July 2025, except for graduate courses.

To conduct the educational process in traditional (classroom) or mixed (classroom and distance) formats in the premises of an educational institution or its separate building within the design capacity of civil defense facilities.

In the rear regions, ensure that the educational process is conducted primarily in a classroom format.

In the frontline and border regions where there is a risk of artillery shelling, MLRS, bomb (KAB) and missile (S-300) attacks, etc., the educational process can be carried out in shelters.

In agreement with the regional military administrations - on the basis of other educational institutions in the rear regions in a mixed or (as an exception) remote format.

Provide for the functioning of local warning systems for the receipt of the "Air Alert" signal or other relevant warning signals in educational buildings and dormitories of educational institutions.

Similar recommendations were received by institutions of vocational education and training

If possible, start the school year earlier than September 1 for second- and third-year VET students.

Use Saturdays as working days in the warmer months of the year. If necessary, it is also possible to extend the educational process until the end of July 2025, except for graduation courses.

Organize the training in a face-to-face format with the mandatory availability of shelters. If there is an insufficient number of places in shelters, training can be organized in shifts. Important: Depending on the security situation in the region, regional military state administrations may decide to conduct the educational process in a remote or mixed form.

If the internship cannot be organized in the usual way, we recommend using training workshops, laboratories of VET institutions, and, if necessary and possible, ensuring that it is conducted remotely.

Ukraine's education system continues to operate in the context of a full-scale war. Russia continues to strike at our country's critical infrastructure, which leads to restrictions on the use of energy resources throughout Ukraine. This affects the safety of all participants in the educational process and educational institutions - The Ministry of Education and Science emphasizes.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has restored the formulaic principle in the distribution of budget funding among higher education institutions. It will depend on 5 criteria, the main one being the number of students enrolled in state-funded education.