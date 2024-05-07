Admission to the Master's Degree: the Ministry of Education and Science told what the exam will be like this year

This year, the unified entrance exam for admission to the magistracy will consist of two parts with 30 and 27 questions, respectively. Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytsky said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to Vynnytsky, the exam's difficulty level has not changed. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science explained that it consists of two parts, including a foreign language test.

No, the degree of difficulty has not changed. In fact, we are talking about a single entrance exam, which consists of two blocks - the so-called test of general academic competencies, which include a verbal component and a logic component. And there is also a foreign language test. Both consist of the first part of 30 questions and the second part of 27 questions. In total, it takes an hour and a half - said Mykhailo Vynnytskyi.

As the official explained, the exam is based very much on what is used in North America and some European countries. According to him, this is a general admission to a post-bachelor's degree.

Addendum

Vynnytskyi noted that it is not yet possible to talk about clear numbers of those wishing to enter the master's program, but the Ministry of Education and Science expects about 90,000 applications.

Unfortunately, it is difficult to estimate this (the number of students wishing to obtain a master's or PhD degree - ed.) because the registration for admission has just begun. As of 9:30 a.m., 386 applications have been registered. We expect around 80-90 thousand (applications - ed.), but it's too early to talk about any numbers - noted the Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has approved the basic principles and procedures for admission of applicants during the 2024 admission campaign.