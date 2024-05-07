Admission to the Master's Degree: the Ministry of Education and Science told what the exam will be like this year

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87726 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108763 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151554 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155500 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251499 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174433 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165653 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35998 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70181 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38076 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31600 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64117 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251499 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212484 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238206 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224957 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87745 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64117 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70188 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113153 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114036 views
Actual
Admission to the Master's Degree: the Ministry of Education and Science told what the exam will be like this year

Admission to the Master's Degree: the Ministry of Education and Science told what the exam will be like this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16377 views

The unified entrance exam for master's degree programs in Ukraine will consist of two parts with 30 and 27 questions, respectively. The Ministry of Education and Science expects about 90,000 students to apply for a master's degree this year.

This year, the unified entrance exam for admission to the magistracy will consist of two parts with 30 and 27 questions, respectively. Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytsky said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to Vynnytsky, the exam's difficulty level has not changed. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science explained that it consists of two parts, including a foreign language test.

No, the degree of difficulty has not changed. In fact, we are talking about a single entrance exam, which consists of two blocks - the so-called test of general academic competencies, which include a verbal component and a logic component. And there is also a foreign language test. Both consist of the first part of 30 questions and the second part of 27 questions. In total, it takes an hour and a half

- said Mykhailo Vynnytskyi.

As the official explained, the exam is based very much on what is used in North America and some European countries. According to him, this is a general admission to a post-bachelor's degree.

Addendum

Vynnytskyi noted that it is not yet possible to talk about clear numbers of those wishing to enter the master's program, but the Ministry of Education and Science expects about 90,000 applications.

Unfortunately, it is difficult to estimate this (the number of students wishing to obtain a master's or PhD degree - ed.) because the registration for admission has just begun. As of 9:30 a.m., 386 applications have been registered. We expect around 80-90 thousand (applications - ed.), but it's too early to talk about any numbers

- noted the Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine. 

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has approved the basic principles and procedures for admission of applicants during the 2024 admission campaign.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society
europeEurope
pivnichna-amerykaNorth America
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising