Cabinet of Ministers approves merger of several universities in Kharkiv, Lviv and Kyiv - Ministry of Education

The Cabinet of Ministers has merged two scientific institutions and one educational institution with the country's leading universities in Kharkiv, Kyiv and Lviv. This was announced by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers decided:

Vlokh Institute of Physical Optics to be merged with Ivan Franko National University of Lviv;

Research Institute of Ukrainian Studies to be merged with Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv;



Ukrainian Academy of Engineering and Pedagogy to be merged with V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University;



These decisions are a continuation of the course to strengthen university science. Now, these research institutions will be able to combine efforts and resources with higher education institutions to develop research and innovative projects. This merger will allow the institutions to get more resources to develop their scientific potential - Lisovyi said.

According to him, the decision to join is due to the fact that direct management of scientific institutions is not a function typical for the Ministry of Education and Science.

Lisovyi is convinced that the ministry should have institutions directly subordinated to it whose work influences the formation of public policy, such as the Institute of Educational Analytics. Other institutions will have more room to develop science within universities.

Addendum

The Minister explained that UIPA is an important center of pedagogical training for vocational schools, the development of which is one of the Ministry's priorities.

At the same time, due to a lack of resources, the institution cannot develop this area fully, which leads, among other things, to the introduction of non-core specialties.

According to him, joining KNU will allow the academy to focus on high-quality training of specialists who will continue to teach students in Ukrainian vocational schools. Mr. Lisovyi emphasized that students will continue their studies on the same terms as now

