Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Cabinet of Ministers approves merger of several universities in Kharkiv, Lviv and Kyiv - Ministry of Education

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Cabinet of Ministers merged two research institutions and one educational institution with leading universities in Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv to strengthen university science and resources.

The Cabinet of Ministers has merged two scientific institutions and one educational institution with the country's leading universities in Kharkiv, Kyiv and Lviv. This was announced by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers decided:

  • Vlokh Institute of Physical Optics to be merged with Ivan Franko National University of Lviv;
  • Research Institute of Ukrainian Studies to be merged with Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv;
  • Ukrainian Academy of Engineering and Pedagogy to be merged with V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University;

These decisions are a continuation of the course to strengthen university science. Now, these research institutions will be able to combine efforts and resources with higher education institutions to develop research and innovative projects. This merger will allow the institutions to get more resources to develop their scientific potential 

- Lisovyi said.

According to him, the decision to join is due to the fact that direct management of scientific institutions is not a function typical for the Ministry of Education and Science.

Lisovyi is convinced that the ministry should have institutions directly subordinated to it whose work influences the formation of public policy, such as the Institute of Educational Analytics. Other institutions will have more room to develop science within universities.

Addendum

The Minister explained that UIPA is an important center of pedagogical training for vocational schools, the development of which is one of the Ministry's priorities.

At the same time, due to a lack of resources, the institution cannot develop this area fully, which leads, among other things, to the introduction of non-core specialties.

According to him, joining KNU will allow the academy to focus on high-quality training of specialists who will continue to teach students in Ukrainian vocational schools. Mr. Lisovyi emphasized that students will continue their studies on the same terms as now

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science is studying the possibility of increasing the amount of academic scholarships for the best students and is looking for a solution to the problem of students of non-mobilization age going abroad as part of academic mobility.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

