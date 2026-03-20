Chuck Norris died in Hawaii at the age of 86

the-sun.com

Hollywood actor Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86 in Hawaii, TMZ reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Chuck Norris, the renowned martial artist and actor who starred in films such as 'Delta Force' and 'Missing in Action,' has passed away," TMZ learned.

The actor had previously been hospitalized in Kauai, although the reasons for the incident were not immediately disclosed.

Chuck Norris was urgently hospitalized while in Hawaii

According to the family, he passed away on Thursday morning in Hawaii. "It is with a heavy heart that our family announces the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday [Thursday] morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and at peace," the statement reads.

The post states that "he lived a life of faith, purpose, and unwavering devotion to the people he loved."

Chuck Norris was hospitalized either on Wednesday or Thursday, and it seemed unexpected, as "a source who spoke with Chuck on Wednesday said Chuck was working out and in high, jovial spirits," the publication writes.

Addition

Norris is best remembered for his roles in martial arts and action films in the 1980s, as well as for his role as Texas Ranger Cordell Walker in the CBS television series "Walker, Texas Ranger" in the 1990s.

Norris has barely acted in the last few decades, with the exception of a few minor roles in films such as "The Expendables 2" in 2012.

Norris held black belts in several martial arts, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1989, and became an honorary Texas Ranger in 2010, TMZ notes.